A new faith-based community health center has now opened in the heart of a Chattanooga community hit hard by health disparities.
Ternae Jordan Sr., Senior Pastor of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church says, “There are a lot of people who don’t have insurance.”
Pastor Jordan says his church has been working to open Purpose Point Community Resource Center for the past decade.
It’s located in East Chattanooga, an area in desperate need of health care services.
Pastor Jordan says, “As a matter of fact, East Chattanooga has the highest health disparities in the city of Chattanooga. We are bringing the care to the area where it is needed.”
Pastor Jordan says Purpose Point will use a holistic approach by providing physical, mental, social, and spiritual care.
Medical Director Dr. David Salerno says, “We are going to provide basic health care, handling blood pressure and diabetes. Those sorts of common health problems many of us have in a neighborhood where we feel we can be of service.”
Dr. Salerno says because so many communities like this one are considered a food desert, they plan to address that need as well.
Dr. Salerno says, “In addition to that, the neighborhood we are in has a need for food. We are planning to open up a small grocery. Also teaching methods to prepare food.”
Education will be a big part of the mission too.
Dr. Salerno says, “Exercise, proper ways to prepare food in a healthy manner. Those sorts of things, in addition to providing healthcare.”
The whole experience ends up treating the mind, body, and soul.
Pastor Jordan says, “We are bringing those services to the people. To have doctors who volunteer their service to meet these needs. It meets the ministry we have in serving our community.”
