American Heart Month is here and yes, it is time to Go Red; however, this year the American Heart Association (AHA) is also focusing on making sure more people know how to perform CPR.
Emily Niespadziany with the AHA in Chattanooga says, “We really want to make sure people understand what cardiac arrest is. What to do in the event of an emergency and someone in the home knows CPR.”
To get that message out, the American Heart Association is using the theme “Be the Beat” and they are getting help from a big name.
Damar Hamlin who went into cardiac arrest during an NFL football game has issued a challenge.
Hamlin says, “As you know CPR, saved my life on the field and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love. That’s why I am proud to announce I am partnering with the American Heart Association and kicking off the Damar Hamlin's 3 for CPR Challenge. This one's got three steps: first go to Heart.org/3 to watch a short video for hands only CPR. Step two, donate to the AHA to help fund CPR awareness and education. Step three, challenge three friends to do the same.”
Hamlin was fortunate to have immediate attention and some of the best care, but that is not the case for so many others.
Niespadziany says, “I am so glad the outcome was the way it was, but there are so many others who don’t have such a happy ending.”
Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women.
It's important to know your numbers when it comes to blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol.
It's also important to make sure you're getting enough sleep by getting 7-9 hours each night.
Start with small changes, because they can make a big difference.
Niespadziany says, “What are small things you can do to change your diet? You don’t have to run a marathon tomorrow. You can walk 10 minutes. Over time these things have a drastic impact on your health."
And of course, don’t forget to Go Red.
Niespadziany says, “We need everybody invite your co-workers friends to wear red.”
