The latest development in cataract surgery is now available in our area. In this Eye on Health Report, we talk to a local ophthalmologist and a patient about a cutting-edge procedure that is giving lots of patients 20/20 vision.
For those suffering from cataracts, 20/20 vision may be closer than you think, with the first and only lens that can be customized after cataract surgery.
Dr. David Friedrich, Friedrich Eye Associates says “This lens is pretty amazing because ever if you are just a little off, what you can do is adjust it after it is in the eye.”
Richard Prevost had the procedure.
“My main problem was trying to drive at night. The lights were very bright and they affected my driving. Since this cataract surgery that has all gone away,” says Prevost.
Prevost says he had worn glasses for most of his life.
“I had to wear glasses since I was nine years old. So, this is tremendous that I don’t have to have glasses to read or for distance.”
RX Sight has developed a Light Adjustable Lens. The optimization is done by your eye doctor after the lens implantation through a series of light treatment procedures. They only take a few minutes each.
“I followed this for about five years and I thought it would never come to fruition,” Dr. David Friedrich says.
But it did, and Prevost is certainly glad it did.
“It is so clear. It just made everything so much sharper. With the light adjustable lens it almost guarantees me I won’t have to wear glasses for reading.”
Learn more about Light Adjustable Lens here. For more information about Dr. Friedrich, click here.