A new piece of equipment is the latest tool available on Life Force to help save lives. It offers high flow oxygen therapy to patients during air medical transports.
Mark Edison, Clinical Practice Coordinator of Life Force says, “This has been in the hospital for a while. We are able to take that and put it on our helicopter. It reduces the need for any invasive ventilation. It allows the patient to get some oxygen while they are able to heal their body on their own.”
Edison says this device can be used on a patient of any age, in any condition who is having trouble breathing.
Edison says, “This is one step we could do before we place a breathing tube in you. Anytime you can get away from any advance stuff like that you have a better outcome and it would be better overall.”
Life Force is the first air medical team in the state of Tennessee to offer this non-invasive therapy.
Edison says, “We are looking for any way we can to bring the hospital out into our community so we can get these patients started on it earlier. This does exactly that.”
The therapy is delivered on-board Life Force helicopters by combining a transport ventilator with a humidifier.
Edison says, “Anytime you can let your body do more of the healing, you are going to be better off. We are just adding a step before you get to that point.”
Life Force currently has six bases of operation in the Local 3 News viewing area which includes North Georgia and North Carolina.