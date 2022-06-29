One woman is working to raise awareness about Inflammatory Bowel Disease after being sidelined for more than 30 years.
She is finally starting to get her life back and she wants others to know there is hope and help available.
Stephanie Stinson is one of the more than three million Americans who suffer from Inflammatory Bowel Disease.
A term for two conditions - Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.
This condition can damage the Gastrointestinal tract.
Stephanie Stinson, IBD Patient says “I had never heard of it. No one in my family had heard of it.”
Some common symptoms of IBD are:
- Persistent diarrhea.
- Abdominal pain.
- Rectal bleeding/bloody stools.
- Weight loss.
- Fatigue.
Stinson says she remembers always being fatigued and having abdominal pain in high school, but while in college at UTC, her condition got worse.
Stephanie Stinson, IBD Patient says “I begin to experience hemorrhaging, bleeding, weight loss and ended up passing out and was rushed back home.”
Things got so bad, she basically became a prisoner in her own home.
Stephanie Stinson says “You are in horrific pain. It is debilitating. You are isolated to your bedroom and bathroom.”
The next 20 years were a struggle as she tried to find the right medication and get it approved from her insurance.
Stephanie Stinson says “While that is happening your disease can be getting worse.”
It did get worse, she suffered liver and kidney damage, joint pain and more, before finding the right medication. There is no cure, but it is manageable.
Stephanie Stinson says “I am able to leave my house, I am able to eat now. I am able to enjoy the simple pleasures of life like going out to dinner with friends or spending time with family.”
Stinson turned her situation into a mission to help others through a patient support and advocacy group.
You can follow her Instagram here: @intentionallygrateful