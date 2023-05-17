Friday is the annual Go Red for Women Luncheon, a time to raise awareness about women and heart disease.
One woman who will be there says she has a warning for all women when it comes to paying attention to your body.
Monique Goodwin ended up in the ICU after a trip to the emergency room for what she thought was just shortness of breath and fatigue.
She was originally diagnosed with pneumonia.
Monique Goodwin says, “While I was in the emergency room, I stopped breathing. I went out and woke up on a ventilator.”
Her sister was there by her side as she received shocking and horrifying news.
“The doctor informed me my heart was functioning at 15%, and that was a lot to take in," Goodwin said. "It took me a minute to really grasp everything, because even though I was out of breath often and fatigued, that was my new normal.”
But that wasn’t normal. Heart disease is the number one killer of women, yet only 44% of women recognize it is their greatest health risk.
“I had to rely on my faith, family, and my friends. It’s been a journey,” Goodwin said.
For Goodwin, that journey included cardiac rehab and lifestyle changes.
“Just continuing to eat healthier, reduce my stress, becoming a lot more physical," Goodwin said. "I am able to walk and even jog a little."
As Goodwin continues to improve, she now works to help other women by teaming up with the American Heart Association.
"I think the work that they have done is fantastic," Goodwin said. "I wish I had been introduced to some of this information before now."
The Go Red for Women Luncheon will be on Friday at the Chattanooga Convention Center on Carter Street.