Hamilton County school leaders say they are starting the new school year off as normal, hoping there won’t be any interruptions from Covid like the past couple of years,.
I spoke to Marisa Moyers , the manager of the Nurse Program for the Hamilton County Department of Education during a recent “Back to School Health” webinar . She says that means making sure everything is properly sanitized.
Marisa Moyers, Manager Nurse Program HCDE says “We are over sanitizing probably all our equipment and sports equipment and all of those things, cleaning and disinfecting.”
But to make that work, doctors say parents and students have to do their part and that means not going to school or events when they are sick.
Yolanda Spraggins-Wilson, Pediatrician says “If we can just all do the things that we know will help. Handwashing. Wear a mmask if we need to and to be mindful of exposing other people to Covid-19, RSV, and other viruses that will have kids out of school and sick for a week.”
Marisa Moyers says “We will monitor the students and staff. If a situation occurs we may have to delay some games. Be mindful and if you are sick don’t go to the basketball game and football game.”
If cases rise, Moyers say while school districts can no longer mandate masks, they will put mitigation strategies in place if needed.
Marisa Moyers says “We will be tracking and asking students to keep home those five days. I can’t mandate it, but we encourage them to stay home for five days if they are positive.”