As Mental Health Awareness Month wraps up, a local counselor is reminding parents to focus on their child's overall wellbeing both physically and emotionally -- and that good mental health starts at home.
Nearly 7.7 million children and teens across this country suffer from mental illness. That’s roughly one in seven.
Those statistics can be attributed to a number of factors.
“A lot of time we have trauma. We are not listening to our kids. They don’t feel understood or heard. Then we go out and we may not feel understood or heard at school. Then those things get magnified,” says April Taylor, LPC, Sound Living Foundation.
And even worse, half of the young people across the country who suffer from mental illness have not received treatment. That can have a debilitating impact on a child’s healthy development and growth.
Young African American males have seen an alarming increase when it comes to suicide.
“You think about how they are looked at in society," Taylor says. "Are we applauding them? Are we applauding them at school, at home? If not, they are going out in the community not feeling supported. Not being able to express how they feel.”
Taylor says it is important for families to support a child’s mental health.
- It’s important for parents to have a close relationship with their child
- Provide structure and boundaries
- Teach healthy habits
- Model positive behavior.
- Encourage social connections, but not just on social media
“Back to the lack of kindness, back to the lack of understanding. Lack of listening to each other and that is magnified on social media. They use social media to build relationships and that’s not the same. They need interaction with people,” says Taylor.
If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. Visit Sound Living Counseling Foundation on their website here.