Facing a life-threatening or terminal illness is hard enough, but doing so without any support or shelter can be unbearable. That is where Welcome Home of Chattanooga comes in.
Sherry Campbell, Welcome Home of Chattanooga said “Our brothers and sisters who are experiencing homelessness that have been diagnosed with a terminal illness or individuals who had no family or not one checking on them through the day.”
Campbell says Welcome Home of Chattanooga opened their doors back in 2015 to meet that need. Through partnerships with area hospitals, hospice facilities, and homeless shelters they have served 94 individuals to date.
“We receive referrals from them generally when an individual is experiencing homelessness, ends up in the hospital with pain they have ignored for a long time and find out they may have a terminal illness then we want them to know we are here for them," she said.
Helping to meet their basic needs.
“They receive food, their own room, help with personal care, transportation, emotional help. Everything that all of us deserve. Those basic needs."
Campbell said because they are a small four bedroom home, they are not able to provide long term care which can pose a challenge.
“Often once people move in and have their basic needs met and they are reminded that they are loved and they are important, their health improves”.
According to Campbell, they hired another social worker to help those residents get into a long term care facility and get the help they need.
“At the end of life everyone deserves to have a roof over their head and their basic needs met and to know someone loves and cares about them,” she said.
Campbell says they are working to educate the community about the program and about the importance of dying with dignity.
Learn more at www.welcomehomeofchattanooga.org.