Kate Perry is a social worker at Erlanger, but back in 2019 she became a patient after getting sick and not being able to figure out what was going on.
Kate Perry says, “I threw up the whole year and it didn’t matter what I ate or what I did. Some days were good and some days were bad. By the time I got the diagnosis it was bad.”
Perry was diagnosed with colon cancer during her screening, which she got at age 50.
Perry says, “It took me turning 50 and being time to have that colonoscopy for it to be found.”
The American Cancer Society recommends that people at average risk of colorectal cancer start regular screenings at age 45.
Perry recently had another setback.
Perry says, “So I am now stage 4 metastatic colon cancer and I have done eight weeks of treatment that were one of the hardest things I have ever done.”
Perry, who did not have a family history of colon cancer, says getting the diagnosis was like going through the seven stages of dying.
Perry says, “I could think of nothing else. When you wake up in the morning and your feet hit the floor and you go I have cancer. It is a slap in the face. Thank goodness I have good co-workers because I was nonfunctional for two weeks.”
Perry says she is the perfect example of what not to do when it comes to getting your colon screening.
Perry says, “The screening can save your life. If I had my screening done a year before or at age 45, perhaps I would not have cancer.”
Perry is scheduled to have surgery to remove the tumor from her liver. She is hopeful to get a good report after the procedure.
The annual Rump Run is sold out for in-person but virtual options are still available.
Click here to learn more or sign up for Rump Run 2022.