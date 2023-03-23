EYE ON HEALTH: Colon Cancer Awareness Month

This is your first line of defense and major key to preventing Colorectal Cancer.
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivera, University Surgical Associates says “There is no magic pill you can take. There is no blood test you can take. Right now, all we have is a colonoscopy or a fit test.”
Dr. Rivera says it is important for everyone to have that procedure done starting at the age of 45.
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivera says “We can get our screening tests on time. Guidelines have recently changed. You used to get your screening at the age of 50. We start screening at age 45.”
That recommendation is for everyone, regardless of race or gender. Dr. Rivera says those five years can make a big difference
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivera says “It is the difference between a polyp and cancer. So the idea with a colonoscopy is you want to catch a polyp to remove the polyp so it does not turn in to a cancer.”
If that happens you could be looking at surgery, chemo, radiation, and a very uncertain future.
There are not always symptoms with Colorectal Cancer, which is why getting screened is so important, but there are some warning signs to look for.
They include:
- Bleeding
- Change in bowel movement
- Abdominal pain
- Weight loss
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivera says “Once you have symptoms, we call it diagnostic.”
Dr. Rivera says they are now seeing more cases of young people being diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer. She says some key factors are genetics, diet, and lifestyle. While the first one can’t be changed, the others can.
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivera says “I think the most important thing for young people is don’t think just because you are young it can’t happen to you. It absolutely can happen to you. Don’t ignore any symptoms.”
The Greater Chattanooga Colon Cancer Foundation is hosting the 11th Annual Rump Run this weekend.
Click here to learn more, https://rumprun.com.