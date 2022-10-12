The Director of Chattanooga’s Office of Community Health says her office is working to make the Scenic City one of the healthiest in the state, and she's focusing on certain zip codes.
Chattanooga is known for so many things including everything from beautiful outdoor walking trails, to top tourist attractions, and a growing cultural scene.
But within this beautiful city, there is a big divide when it comes to health care.
“One of the striking data points that we hear about in this city is the fact that we have, at the same time in the city, some of the healthiest zip codes in the state, but we also have some of the most unhealthy,” Dr. Mary Lambert says.
Dr. Lambert is the Director of Chattanooga’s Office of Community Health.
To tackle these health disparities, she says her office is opening up clinics at community centers to reach more people.
“Folks can come in and get their blood pressure checked, they can ask questions about their meds, they can ask questions about COVID vaccinations, they can ask for a COVID vaccination, so a number of services.”
Dr. Lambert says some of those areas with the biggest health disparities include Alton Park, East Chattanooga, and the Southside areas.
“Whether it be hypertension, other forms of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, poor nutrition, etc.," she said.
The clinics will be open for half a day on certain days of the week.
“It allows us to have registered nurse navigators, public health data person as well as other staff to assist in putting programs together to better serve those areas where we see those health disparities.”
Dr. Lambert says while the clinics will not replace primary care, they will serve as a valuable resource to help close the health care gap.
“We will also have capability to provide referrals and health resources that the individuals may not have known about," Dr. Lambert says.
A healthier Chattanooga is a stronger and more vibrant Chattanooga for everyone.
“So that we are healthier we want the whole city, all areas of Chattanooga to be the healthiest both physically and emotionally.”
The clinics will also hold health classes to help educate and empower those in the community.
For more information, visit www.chattanooga.gov