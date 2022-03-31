After struggling with his weight for years, a Chattanooga man’s effort to keep the pounds off led him to start a business that he hopes can help others.
Ian Sullivan had struggled with his weight for years. So, in 2019 he went to the doctor after deciding he needed to get help.
Sullivan says, “I actually failed three times honestly. I saw 300 pounds, three times.”
It was a good thing Sullivan made that trip to the doctor.
Sullivan says, “I found out I was pre-diabetic when I was 25, my son was one. I had just started a family, things of that nature. That was the biggest driver.”
Sullivan says he started exercising and trying to eat healthier. He saw some success, but could never manage to keep it off.
Sullivan says, “Go hit weights and the food, but I didn’t have the dietary knowledge I needed to be as successful as I could have been.”
Sullivan then started to do more research on different types of food and diets.
Sullivan says, “That’s where the oatmeal came into play. I started eating oatmeal for breakfast and chicken rice, and vegetables. I did that for two and a half years straight.”
Sullivan started to notice positive results. That led him to turn his weight loss success into a business. He started an oatmeal truck.
Sullivan says, “What I love seeing is how it is changing lives and I get to share my story. The process I took and enlighten people on the health benefits of it.”