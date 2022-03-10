A Chattanooga man says you are never too old when it comes to staying active no matter your ability or limitations.
John Disterdick is about to hit a milestone birthday and as he reaches the age of 80 he has no plans to slow down.
This is what his birthday celebration looks like:
- 8 mile run
- 8K row
- 80K bike ride
- 800 meter swim
- 80 pushups
- 800 sit- ups
- 8 rounds of sparring
John Disterdick says, “All those 8’s are on March 15th to celebrate turning 80 and it is for my passion the ministry Come on Let's Go."
It's a ministry to give people encouragement and hope. Disterdick says he continues to challenge himself to stay active and healthy.
Disterdick says, “I write down what I did physically and I don’t want to put a big zero, but for the most part I want to put in run, bike, swim, went to the gym, lifted weights. Something.”
Disterdick doesn’t often have blank pages. He says in addition to challenging himself to stay active and move, he also tries to eat healthy.
Disterdick says “I try to eat healthy. I eat a lot of fish, chicken. I try to get at least eight hours of sleep. I try to keep down the stress of life.”
That may not be easy, but Disterdick says time with his wife, family, his faith and supporting this ministry also gives his life balance.
While you don’t have to reach the same level as Disterdick, he says no matter your health challenges any type of movement is a step in the right direction
Disterdick says, “If you just start walking. Maybe you can only do one block. I find a lot of times I don’t feel like going out and doing a lot of exercise.”
Disterdick hopes to raise $80,000 for “Come on Lets Go.”
