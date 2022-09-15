More than 5.8 million people in the U.S. are currently living with a form of dementia. But in a lot of cases, people miss some of the early warning signs.
“Some of the early signs of Alzheimer’s are what most people might attribute, to normal forgetfulness, might forget to take their morning meds, may forget what they had for breakfast, may get lost in their car and forget where they are going,” Tempa Finch, Right at Home Chattanooga, said.
Finch said in a lot of these cases, family members take on a job that they never expected, one that can be more challenging than anything they have ever done: they become caregivers.
“I don’t think anyone is really prepared for a loved one to experience... dealing with Alzheimer’s, so they don’t really know what to do.”
Finch said one of the first things you should do is reach out for help and support.
“Luckily there are a ton of resources, support groups. The Alzheimer’s Association is amazing in Chattanooga, so I think number one is finding help,” she said.
Finch said that help can make a big difference for your own health as well as the quality of life for your loved one.
“There is a lot of guilt when it comes to asking for help for your loved one," Finch said. "I think a lot of caregivers feel like they are admitting defeat admitting that you can’t do it on your own.”
