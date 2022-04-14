More than six million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. A number of them are being taken care of by loved ones and other unpaid caregivers.
Betty Hobbs took care of her late husband.
Betty Hobbs, a former caregiver, says, “I held it in and did not tell anybody and got to making mistakes at work. So I finally tell my supervisor and it helped to talk about it.”
According to the Alzheimer’s Associations latest facts and figures report, one in three seniors die with Alzheimer’s and dementia and more than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s.
That’s why advocates recently joined the Alzheimer’s Association for their annual Day on The Hill in Nashville to lobby for support of the Colonel Thomas G. Bowden Memorial Act. Bowden died of the disease in 2018. It would provide crucial respite service for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients.
Rebecca Williams with the TN Alzheimer’s Association says, “Having some built in respite that could be covered by the state would be so tremendous for those caregivers. To have someone be able to come into the home even for a few hours and give that caregiver a little bit of time off.”
Williams says in 2022 Alzheimer’s will cost the nation more than $321-billion and kill more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined which is why finding a cure is so important.
Williams says, “We are here advocating for increased funding at our state level and our national level and we want to be the way people can reach out to us and provide care to families. Let them know they are not alone.”
Click here for more information or call the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-272-3900.
I have joined the Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association for their Solstice Starz fundraiser as the representative for the Chattanooga media area.