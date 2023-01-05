Topping the list of New Year's resolutions each year are losing weight and more exercise.
This is probably something you have not given much thought, your dental care, but you should.
Dr. Elenora Woods, with Mercy Clinic says, “The emergency room is bombarded with dental infections and disease.”
Dr. Elenora Woods opened the Mercy Dental Clinic in the former Piney Woods Elementary School in Alton Park. It has now been converted into a multi-use facility.
Dr. Woods says, “We need to be reminded that it starts in the mouth. Everything starts in the mouth and goes out to the rest of our bodies. The mouth is a starting point of most of the infections we see in the body.”
Access to dental care is a major problem in Tennessee. Statistics show that 93% of individuals living in poverty have unmet dental needs.
Dr. Woods says, “Say they don’t have access they don’t have money. Give them an option to get out of pain or suffering and pain and remove those infected teeth.”
Dr. Woods says it is also important to make sure your children visit the dentist.
Dr. Woods says, “I have seen so many children I have had to pull teeth by age three or four. Put silver caps on because the teeth are so decayed."
Dr. Woods says while providing some desperately needed services, she hopes to educate the community about the importance of good dental health.
Dr. Woods says, “We have so many kids absent from school for infections and pain.”
Mercy Dental Clinic is located at the Historic Piney Woods Elementary School at 701 Hooker Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Give them a call at (423)713-7614.