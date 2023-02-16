Most Tennesseans are not getting a good night’s sleep.
Dr. Anuj Chandra with the Advanced Sleep Center for Sleep Disorders says, “The three most essential things for life are exercise, good diet, good sleep. Those are the three things.”
Research shows that Tennessee ranks as the fourth highest across the nation with residents getting less than seven hours of sleep a night.
Dr. Chandra says, “We are not the most healthy state. Unfortunately, we have a very high prevalence of obesity, which leads to high levels of sleep apnea.”
Dr. Chandra says there are a number of factors that contribute to this problem like increased screen time, stress, and our work schedule.
Dr. Chandra says, “We have a lot of people who work shifts in a lot of factories. That in itself is a medical problem.”
A lack of sleep can lead to other serious medical problems or make them a lot worse.
Dr. Chandra says, “Directly impacts our sleep health which worsens our diabetes, cardiovascular health, worsens our productivity, worsens our mood.”
Consistency is key when it comes to our bedtime schedule.
Dr. Chandra says, “One of the biggest things is consistent bedtime and wake-up times. People don’t realize that.”
The following tips can also help:
- Don’t eat before bed
- Darken your bedroom
- Know your stress triggers
- Limit your alcohol intake
- Switch off screen time
Dr. Chandra says, “We are making it worse with all our digital devices. So we are staying in bed with our cell phones, our iPads and that is terrible. Know night mode and activate them.”
