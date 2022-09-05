In Trion, Georgia, several communities near Park Avenue and Saddle Club Road faced evacuations on Sunday morning because of flooding.
Local 3 spoke to the Trion Fire Chief who says they were up early this morning evacuating people from cars and homes.
For one homeowner, Bryant Dodd he said he's just lucky the damage wasn't costly.
"I can't tell you how many times water has flooded the building and gotten under the floor," Todd said. "We've had to get humidifiers to try to prevent mold from growing."
He explained when he got the knock on his door from the Fire Chief he wasn't surprised.
"We knew it was related to the water," Dodd said. "So I got up, put my clothes on as quick as I could opened the door chief of police was at the door."
He says the ditch behind his house has caused his home a lot of problems.
"But the outside, you can probably see the waterline behind me." He says, " It got pretty high. It got pretty high. We were afraid it was going to go through the front door."
Fire Chief Justin Lowe with the Trion Fire department wants everyone to stay safe. He says in conditions like this, the best thing to do is stay home.
"We recommend for them to stay at home if they're not at a safe location they can safely get to that location." said the Fire Chief, "If they can't call 9-1-1, and we can come and assist them to that location and just stay off the roadways until everything clears up."
The Trion Fire Department responded to a total of eight phone calls Sunday morning.
Chief Lowe says due to the significant amount of rain they had to activate the Tri-State Mutual Aid.
He says the best thing you can do if your home is flooded and you can't get out call 9-1-1 and wait for help.