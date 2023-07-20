On Thursday, an exterior wall of Firehouse Gym in Calhoun collapsed during severe weather.
Calhoun’s training fire chief says they received one call at 5 p.m., saying there were people inside the gym working out when the wall came tumbling down.
“Our first units arrived on scene and found the exterior wall had collapsed and was laying out in the yard,” Chief Nathan Saylors says.
They received a severe thunderstorm warning. Shortly after, 911 dispatchers say a structure collapsed.
“There was heavy rain, high winds. We’ve reached out to our emergency management agency, and we’ve not gotten any reports back yet from the National Weather Service,” he says.
While there is significant damage, Chief Saylors says the wall collapsed outwardly and the debris didn’t fall inside the gym.
Many in the community slowed down to look at the devastation.
“There were people inside, working out when the building collapsed,” he explains.
Saylors says there were no injuries and everyone denied medical care at the site.
“Fortunately, all the debris fell to the outside of the structure. Even though the wall did collapse, nothing went to the inside of the building,” Saylors says.
The reason for the collapse is under investigation. He says they have no suspicions of any foul play and think it was related to the weather.
“We’re not really sure what caused the wall to collapse,” he says. “We were under severe weather, but the cause of the collapse, we do not know.”
Chief Saylors says the building owner is working with their insurance company to figure out next steps.
Calhoun Police will be there throughout the night for security.