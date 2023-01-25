Calling craft beer lovers! The Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild has just launched the Tennessee Ale Trail, a free digital passport program that rewards you for visiting participating breweries across the state – and four stops are here in Chattanooga.
Wanderlinger Brewing Co., Oddstory Brewing Co., TailGate Brewery Chattanooga, and Tanasi Brewing & Supplies are four of the local Chattanooga breweries on the Tennessee Ale Trail.
Once you sign up, and get a trail passport, you can start earning points by visiting stop on the trail. You can redeem points for prizes like stickers, hats, and shirts.
Visit tnaletrail.org to register for the free Tennessee Ale Trail passport.