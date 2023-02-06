Join Dr. Chandra Ward for a lecture on the History of Hip-Hop on Thursday, February 9th at 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Chattery at 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, Chattanooga, TN, 37408.
Learn how hip-hop has served as a vehicle for transmitting the rich and complex experience of being Black in America to the masses. Whether you're new to the world of hip-hop or have been a fan since the beginning, this is the perfect opportunity for you.
Don't miss out on this exciting and informative event.
This is part of a series of Black History Month events, all lifelong learners are welcome to join.