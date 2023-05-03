Chattanooga is ready to roll into summer, and with May being national bike month, there are plenty of opportunities for bike enthusiasts to explore our beautiful city on two wheels.
With miles of trails, winding paths and breathtaking views, there's something for cyclists of all levels. This National Bike Month is sure to be full of adventure. Get ready to explore the city on two wheels – the fun starts now!
The Chattanooga area offers a variety of bike trails for all skill levels, from beginner to expert, with its status as a Silver Level Bicycle Friendly Community and over 100 miles of singletrack within an hour drive of downtown, mountain bikers can spend hours and days exploring trails, while road cyclists and recreational cyclists can find over 75 miles of roadways, bike lanes, and paved pathways to cruise on around town.
BIKE RENTAL
The city of Chattanooga also has a bike-share program, Bike Chattanooga Bicycle Transit System, allowing adult riders of all skill levels 24/7 access to 325, 7-speed cruiser bicycles and 15 electric bicycles docked in 40 stations throughout the downtown Chattanooga area. The program offers bikes for both short-term and long-term rentals.
BIKE TOURS
Bike Tours offers guided bike tours of our city and its surrounding areas, with knowledgeable guides to enhance your ride.
BIKE SHOPS
In addition, Chattanooga is home to several bike shops ready to serve your needs. From sales and repairs to rentals, these shops can help you get the most out of your biking experience.
- Cycleast Chattanooga
- White Oak Bicycle Co-op
- East Ridge Bicycles
- Owen Cyclery
- Suck Creek Cycle
- Battlefield Outdoors
WHERE TO BIKE
For those who want to explore Chattanooga on two wheels, there are several popular biking routes.
Road Cycling, Bike Commuting | Chickamauga Battlefield, Moccasin Bend, Raccoon Mountain, and Enterprise South
- Road cycling is the most widespread form of cycling. It includes recreational, racing, and utility cycling. Road cyclists are expected to obey the same rules and laws as other vehicle drivers. Chattanooga’s rolling rural landscapes, surrounding valleys, and challenging mountain climbs are great options for all skill levels.
Paved Greenways, Non-motorized pathways | Tennessee Riverpark, South Chickamauga Creek, and North Chickamauga Creek Greenway
- Paved greenways are non-motorized pathways open to cyclists and pedestrians. They are an excellent choice for the casual cyclist to get out on two wheels without the worry of riding in traffic or having to have a specialized bike for off-road riding.
Greenways, Rail Trails | Brainerd Levee/Camp Jordan Loop and Lookout Mountain’s Guild/Hardy Trail
- Off-road greenways often surfaced with light gravel, are the best option for families and beginners. They do not require special equipment and can be ridden with most hybrid and kids bicycles.
Forest Service Roads, Double Track | Prentice Cooper State Forest on the Cumberland Plateau, the Cloudland Canyon Connector Trail on Lookout Mountain and the Cherokee National Forest, one hour east of Chattanooga
- Old forest service roads, sometimes called “double track,” or multi-use off-road trails can offer the beginning to intermediate level mountain biker the challenge of varied terrain without the technical expertise needed for singletrack.
Singletrack | Raccoon Mountain, 5 Points, Stringers Ridge, Enterprise South Nature Park, and the Biology Trails
- Singletrack is usually an 18″ wide trail that requires a higher level of skill and confidence on a purpose-built mountain bike. The terrain requires quick reflexes and the ability to ride over logs and boulders, through creeks, and up and down severe elevations.
UPCOMING BIKING EVENTS
Introduction to Mountain Biking
- Level 1: May 6 | 6-8 PM
- Level 2: May 7 | 10 AM-1 PM
Learn to Ride a Bike (League of American Bicyclists Certified Instructor)
- May 9 | 4 PM & 6 PM
We Make Celebration | Coolidge Park
- May 7 | 11 AM - 3 PM
Hike Bike Brew: Lula Lake Beer Festival
- Saturday, May 13 · 1 - 5pm EDT
A longer list of events and activities can be found here: https://secure.rec1.com/TN/chattanooga-tn/catalog.
Contact Outdoor Chattanooga if you have any questions about any of the bike events, email info@outdoorchattanooga.com or call (423) 643-6888.