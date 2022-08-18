A staffing shuffle inside the Chattanooga Police Department could have significant implications for past and present cases.

Ten officers were reassigned this week from enforcement roles after they were issued Brady letters, informing them they would no longer be considered qualified to testify in court.

The letters exist because of the Brady Doctrine, a federal protection of defendants' rights to exculpatory information, or evidence that could clear them of their charges.

Internal affairs investigations found those officers had misrepresented information, and wouldn't be considered reliable witnesses in a court of law.

The offense used to be punished differently from a violation of the department's untruthfulness policy before Police Chief Celeste Murphy took over.

"It's all bad," said Johann Drolshagen, CEO of Level Playing Field Solutions, a government accountability organization specializing in the Brady Doctrine. "Wherever you go on that spectrum, it's bad."

Now, according to Murphy, the offenses will be treated the same. The Brady Doctrine already treats untruthfulness and misrepresentation as the same offense.

"There's a huge movement nationwide for this," said Drolshagen. "It actually attacks the basic underpinning of qualified immunity."

Local 3 News has filed multiple public records requests, which would reveal which officers were issued Brady Letters and what cases could be affected by the investigations.

The shake-up could have an affect on countless cases. Any defendants, either convicted or currently going through the legal system, tied to cases involving the officers will now have to be informed of the officers' offenses.

"At the basic level, if everything else is done right, that just gives these opportunities to these defendants to get a new trial," said Drolshagen.

Incoming Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp told Local 3 News she would review the files when she takes office in September.

This is a developing story. Count on Local 3 News for updates.