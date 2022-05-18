Mental Health Awareness Month is still in full swing and experts said making mental health resources are in high need now more than ever.
"I've been in college the past four years and COVID has really put a spin on things," said college student Kylie Irwin.
For Irwin, mental health has become a high priority over the past couple of years, especially being a college student during the pandemic.
"It's really pushed them into a deeper side of anxiety and depression and stress," said Tony Johnson with Johnson Mental Health.
She added that's the case for a lot of people across the Tennessee Valley.
"There's some actual need and it's risen because of the pandemic and qualified folks are hard to come by," said DeShanee Thomas with Volunteer Behavioral Health. "Being a nonprofit organization, it's hard to recruit folks for that social-type work."
Thomas said the pandemic didn't just increase a need, but societal norms changing also played a factor.
"Getting help for mental health is less of a stigma now, so more people are willing to go mental health, especially older people who weren't able to get it at first," said Thomas.
Wright and Thomas are just two of the many experts in mental health hoping to spread more resources and awareness this month.
"We're hoping shed light that mental health is just like medical health, just in a different form," said Wright. "It's something that people that are afflicted with mental health need to see a provider for or help with that condition that we have."
Thomas it's now more important than ever to get help if you need it, especially with factors like jobs and a lack of affordable housing.
"We can't help if we don't know that you need help," said Thomas. "So we are willing to help as long as you are willing to do the work with us."
If you are in need of a first time appointment, you can call 877-567-6051 or visit here.