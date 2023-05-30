The family of Jimmy Carter on Tuesday revealed that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia at the age 95.
The former first lady was diagnosed with dementia late in life, but some people can start to experience symptoms as early as their 30s.
According to experts, millions of Americans are diagnosed with dementia each year. Registered Nurse Sharon Kelly tells us what to watch for:
“Most common events, or different things that a person would normally know how to do, like preparing a meal, or driving a car to different locations, or doing something that they do each and every day and it should be a usual thing, but not they can't remember,” Kelly said.
Speech complications, forgetting to pay bills, mood swings, and neglecting hygiene are all signs of dementia.
Kelly recommends seeing a neurologist if you suspect a person may have it.
“A neurologist is the person that normal diagnoses that person with some type of dementia because they have the tools to actually do it. Sometimes you can have other things wrong with you like a urinary tract infection. A severe urinary tract infection will make you have some of the same signs and symptoms as dementia,” Kelly said.
She said it is best that a dementia patient has a caregiver with them at all times.
“They have a tendency to wander away from home in the middle of the night; they will get out of bed and they will drift away,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the situation could turn for the worst if the person knocks on the wrong door or enters the wrong house. She believes caregivers should work to keep a person with dementia active and out of the house.
“I think we should let them go out and attend an adult day center or something like that in the community where they can be around people that's like them, but still stay active in the community,” Kelly said.
She said it is also important for caregivers to take care of themselves as much as they are helping another person.
If you or a loved one needs support, help is available. Call the Alzheimer's Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.