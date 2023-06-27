Earlier this month, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says a one-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool.
The sheriff’s office said the child died a few days later.
If you have an in-ground pool at your home and have a toddler or young child, Bobby Gossett with River City Pool and Spa said you should invest in a pool safety fence to ensure they do not fall in while in the pool while to pool is unsupervised.
Gossett said pools in Tennessee must be enclosed by a safety barrier that is at least four feet above the ground.
“They also need a self-latching gate that opens out. You don't want something that a toddler or young child could just push and lean into and open up the door and gain access to the pool area,” Gossett said.
If you have an above ground pool with no fencing, he says you should invest in a lockable ladder or stairs.
Gossett expresses that having proper decking for your pool is just as important.
“Majority of the injuries that happen around swimming pools are typically fall-related on the decking. On your concrete, make sure you have the right fall protection on that deck and make sure it meets certain standards, so people don't slip and fall because water does splash onto your decking around your pool,” Gossett said.
He says in Tennessee pool alarms are required for an above ground pool that is over 36-inches high or in ground pool that is 36-inches deep.
“Those provided essentially like a smoke detector like noise, basically letting the parent know that something has physical hit the water. Some of them will have laser equipment that will show something breaking the plane of the coping on an in-ground pool,” Gossett said.
Gossett said in Georgia, a door going into the backyard with a pool must have a chime to inform an adult that the door that leads to the pool has been opened.
“Parental supervision trumps everything. Also, keep an eye on them - make sure everyone is acting in an appropriate matter and in a safe matter. Everyone is out there to have a good time, we don't want anybody getting hurt,” Gossett said.
Also, another tip is, if you can't see the bottom of the pool, a kid should not be in it.