This year’s Relay for Life in Bradley County is going to be carnival-themed, featuring live entertainment, local foods and beverages, crafts, games, and live & animated animals.
Free Cancer Survivor tee shirt to all Survivors, go to www.relayforlife.org/Bradleytn, register as an individual, and mark that you are a Survivor. In 24 hours you will receive an email to claim your free shirt.
The Relay will be on April 29, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Cleveland.
For more details about the American Cancer Society (ACS) Carnival for Relay For Life visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1352748242191929/
Register to walk, or claim your free cancer survivor shirt at www.relayforlife.org/Bradleytn.
Relay For Life is the world's largest volunteer-based fundraising event, and for more than 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change through this annual event.