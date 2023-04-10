Experience music, dances, and cuisines from around the Window on the World event

Tennessee Tech University will be hosting its annual Window on the World (WOW) event on April 15th. This event, sponsored by Center Stage, will feature a wide variety of entertainment in the Derryberry Auditorium and on the Main Quad of the campus, ranging from display booths and music to traditional dances. The day-long event seeks to celebrate cultural diversity and educate people in an engaging way.
During the day, guests can explore cultural display booths and sample food from different countries on the Main Quad from 12-5 PM. Performances in Derryberry Hall will include musical acts and traditional dances, such as a classic Indian Kathak dance and Mexican folkloric dance.
“It’s a great way to travel the world right in your backyard, and you also get to meet a lot of wonderful people along the way,” said Alejandra Cisneros, WOW marketing coordinator. “People come from out of state just for WOW.”
Admission to the events is free, although priority seating will be given to students. For more information, contact Liz Kassera, center stage coordinator, at lkassera@tntech.edu or (931) 372-3637. Updates regarding the event can be found at https://www.tntech.edu/centerstage/wow/index.php.