Crews from the Tennessee Department of transportation will utilize rolling roadblocks on Interstate 24 Eastbound between milemarkers 175 - 178 Thursday and Friday nights.
Market Street at at milemarker 178.
The rolling roadblocks will be intermittent and last from 9:00pm - 6:00am both Thursday and Friday.
The rolling roadblocks are for the removal of existing overhead signs and installation of new ones as part of the I-24 interchange improvements project at Broad Street (SR-2) and Market Street (SR-58), according to TDOT.
TDOT recommends that drivers consider an alternate route during these times.