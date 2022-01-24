Monday is the first day the IRS will accept 2021 tax filings but experts say delays are inevitable.
Staffing shortages and 2020 backlogs will impact this year's refunds.
"I like to tell people there are still some forms out there that aren't quite complete with the IRS so even some returns, if you were to file them today, they're not going to be accepted right away...so don't let that scare you," Joe Lautiger, CPA and H&R Block Franchisee said.
With Monday being the first day one can file, some returns will still be delayed as the IRS needs to update their forms. Lautiger suggests having all of the correct forms you'll need for filing at the time of your appointment.
"What we've heard from the IRS is that they're still in kind of a mess because of last year," He said.
During tax season, the IRS employees 15,000 temporary workers but because of budget cuts and employees out due to Covid-19, delays are imminent.
"File electronically, don't send it in on paper that's the big hold up...is getting people qualified to do the paper processing..so stick to the computer or send it in on paper," He said.
He says filing electronically will help move the process along. With last year's Stimulus checks and advanced child tax credits distributed, he says to check he numbers and match them to your return. This will also help.
"This year when you file make sure you have the correct Stimulus number for your family. If you have the Advanced Child Tax Credit, there are letters coming out for those, but if you don't have your letter that's fine but make sure you know the exact amount because if you don't your return is going to get flagged and have to be manually reviewed and then you're talking months," Lautiger said.
The IRS says filing electronically could help with the delays.
The last day to file a 2021 return is April 18th.