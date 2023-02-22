Visitors to the Southern Adventist University Museum can now experience a unique glimpse into the past.
On display are significant seal impressions from King Hezekiah, the prophet Isaiah, and biblical nobles, as well as a house overlooking Lachish and an artistic display commissioned by the Assyrian king Sennacherib celebrating his victory over the royal city.
This diverse collection of relics of peace and implements of war will immerse guests in the Assyrian conquest and miraculous deliverance of Judah, a story of hope that is vividly described in the Bible.
The exhibition is the result of a decade of excavation and analysis by Southern’s Institute of Archaeology and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. More than 200 Southern students and employees helped excavate the city and investigate its Iron Age history.
“This exhibit is the culmination of a decade of hard work and dedication,” said Michael G. Hasel, PhD, director of Southern’s Institute of Archaeology. “I am so pleased for the diligent work of my students and other staff to be recognized and seen in public for the first time.”
The exhibition, in cooperation with the Israel Antiquities Authority, will remain at the museum, located in Hackman Hall, until May 31, 2025. For further directions, parking, and more information, visit southern.edu/archaeology or call 423.236.2030.