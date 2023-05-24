Rental assistance is gone, and the initial cause of evictions has not been solved.
The rates that alarmed the federal government enough to provide rental assistance have returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga.
"We think of this as post-pandemic, but we are still very much recovering from the economic loss," said Emily O'Donnell, who works as a legal advisor to the foundation."
Landlords filed for 34% more eviction procedures in 2022 than in 2021, the foundation said.
Sixty-five percent of clients in the city's eviction prevention program spend more than half of their monthly income on rent and utilities.
"They just don't have the flexibility to go without the rental income that they need," said O'Donnell.
The federal government offered $24 million in rental assistance to Hamilton County during the pandemic. It's helped about 4,000 people in the county stay in their homes.
But during the pandemic, homelessness rates in Hamilton County still skyrocketed 200%. Earlier this year, the city announced it had made massive gains in reducing that rate by about 40%.
"It really does take intervention at every level," said O'Donnell. "Providing legal assistance to tenants, we are advocating on their behalf, we're also leveling the playing field."
The legal services are free to people who qualify. Call (423) 265-0586 to learn more.