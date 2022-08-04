Election day in Tennessee is on Thursday. Today’s election is for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election.
When can I vote?
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. eastern - and will open at 9 a.m. in Polk County.
Where do I go to vote?
To vote, you must go to your assigned polling place.
Find your Election Day polling place and hours in the GoVoteTN app or by visiting the Commission page.
FULL list of polling locations below:
Who is on the Ballot?
Tennesseans should prepare to see a longer ballot as they cast votes for state, federal and county officials and answer retention questions for judges on Tennessee’s Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, and Court of Criminal Appeals.
Local 3 is watching several key races - including Hamilton County Mayor, Hamilton County DA, and Hamilton County Commission District 6, School Board District 8, and the Tennessee Governor's race.
What should I plan to bring?
Voters must bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.
Learn more about what types of ID are acceptable here or call the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959.
What if I need transportation?
If you need a ride to the polls on Thursday, free transportation is available. The Sankofa Fund for Civic Engagement is providing free rides to the polls to make sure all voters have the opportunity to cast a ballot.
You can schedule a pick-up by calling 423-313-3120.