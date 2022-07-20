THE 2016 ESPYS - Theatre - On July 13, some of the worlds premier athletes and biggest stars join host John Cena on stage for The 2016 ESPYS Presented by Capital One. The 24th annual celebration of the best moments from the year in sports will be televised live from the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 13 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images. (Photo by Image Group LA/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR