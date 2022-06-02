It's going to be a busy weekend in Downtown Chattanooga with the Riverbend Festival and Lookouts games going on at the same time.
"This year we just got our schedules so late, so when we got our schedules, the first thing I looked at was when the Riverbend dates were," Chattanooga Lookouts President Rich Mozingo said.
Mozingo said it's been a long time since the Lookouts games and Riverbend Festival fell on the same weekend.
The Lookouts play the Trash Pandas Friday and Saturday night at 7:15 and Sunday at 2:15. Meanwhile, the Riverbend Festival gates open at 4:00 on Friday and 2:00 on Saturday and Sunday.
"For us we're going to run a baseball game, for him, he's going to run a Riverbend festival," Mozingo said.
Mozingo said he's worked with the Festival Executive Director, Mickey McCamish, to ensure the events go off without a hitch, but he said it may be more hectic getting to the events. Mozingo said there are options.
"There's so much parking in downtown Chattanooga, it might be a little squeezy once you get towards the Riverbend Festival or when you get towards the ballpark, but there's electric shuttles and lots all over the place to get people right downtown to the heart of the action this weekend," Mozingo said.
CARTA shuttle buses run about every 15 minutes. The routes that will drop you off by the stadium or river are number 2 North Shore Shuttle and 22 Downtown Shuttle. It's $3 round trip.
"Take a little extra time, you might want to take a couple more minutes to get out of your house and to get down here and plan on being here a little earlier than you usually would," Mozingo said.
At the end of the game and at the end of the festival, fireworks are planned. Mozingo said it won't be a dueling match.
"They'll be very aware that's going to go on so artists will know, Riverbend people will know, so we'll try to have as little disruption as we can on either side," Mozingo said.