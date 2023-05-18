Good Thursday. We will have some scattered showers and storms this evening. They will be hit and miss. Gusty winds and maybe some small hail will be the biggest threats. Storms will taper off late this evening.
Friday will be a nice day with mostly cloudy skies but only a 10% chance for a sprinkle. The high will be about 79.
Saturday we will have showers and a few thunderstorms moving through mid-morning through early afternoon. At this point, the biggest threat will be heavy rain and lightning. Gusty winds are always possible with thunderstorms. Late afternoon we may see a few spotty showers lingering, but by evening we will clear out. The high Saturday will reach 77.
Sunday through next Thursday will be flawless with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. humidity levels will be fairly low.
