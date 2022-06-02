Good Thursday. We can expect more hit-and-miss storms through the evening, ending all together late tonight.
Friday looks like it will be more cloudy than sunny, but we will be rain-free with highs only reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. The humidity will also be dropping through the afternoon.
Saturday will sport a mix of sun and clouds, but the low humidity remains in place as we climb to a tolerable high of 85.
Sunday we will reach 86 with slightly higher humidity. There is a very slight chance for a few late-day showers.
Monday through all of next week we will see the humidity returning with highs in the upper 80s and a much better chance for scattered showers and storms each day.
