Good Tuesday. The sunshine and warm weather continue with Wednesday and Thursday getting even warmer! Highs on both days will be in the low to mid-80s. We can also expect more blue skies and sunshine on both days. Clouds move in ahead of a front Fridaykeeping us a little cooler with a high of 80. We may get a late-day sprinkle or two Friday.
Saturday we will start with rain and some rumbles of thunder through the morning hours tapering to sporadic showers in the afternoon. We will be much cooler Saturday with the high only making it to 65.
Sunday we may see a bit of a "Dogwood Winter". We will see clear skies with temps ranging from a chilly 41 in the morning to only 61 in the afternoon.
Monday we start even colder in the mid to upper 30s, but rebound nicely to 67 in the afternoon. By Tuesday we are back up to a high of 70.
