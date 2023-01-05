7 day forecast
Good Thursday. We will cool through the 50s this evening. Friday will be even cooler with the low dropping to the low to mid-30s. highs will be in the low to mid-50s Friday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be cool and cloudy. We may get a few spotty showers Saturday afternoon. Temps will range from 36 to 55

Sunday a front will push in more showers that will be with us on and off from morning through the afternoon. Morning temps will be mild in the mid-40s. Our high will stay in the low 50s.

Monday we will again clear out with temps starting in the morning at 40 and rising to a cool, nice high of 54. We will remain in the mid-50s all next week.

Chief Meteorologist

David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.

