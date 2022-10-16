featured
Etowah Rescue & Rural Fire crews work scene of crash near McMinn/Polk County line
The Etowah Rescue & Rural Fire Department responded Saturday afternoon just before 2 p.m. to Highway 411 S at the Mcminn/Polk County line in reference to a motor vehicle accident.
Units arrived on the scene to a single vehicle accident involving one male occupant.
The occupant had self extricated prior to arrival of emergency personnel.
The occupant escaped with minimal injuries and was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle for evaluation.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
