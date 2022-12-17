Etowah firefighters called to home to investigate burning smell

Etowah fire crews worked to locate a fire Friday night after a sibling noticed a child setting things on fire in the home and called 911.
In the late evening hours of Friday, December 16th, the Etowah Rural Fire & Rescue Department was dispatched along with Englewood Fire to a residence for the smell of something burning inside the residence and light smoke noted.
Engine 3 firefighters say the residences was a large two story house approximately 5,000 sqft. On arrival, no smoke or flames were showing. Engine 4 arrived moments later.
Crews from both engine companies made an interior search and inspection of the residence. Crews had a hard time locating any smoke odors or the presence of fire.
Eventually, Interior company officer Lt. Caleb Martin (Engine -3) found a paper towel that had been burned laying on the kitchen table.
After further investigation, several different items were located within the residence that had been burnt.
Crews later learned that a child had a lighter and was lighting things on fire until it caught the attention of a sibling who called 911.
All crews were released to return to service. The scene was under the command of Chief Hafley.