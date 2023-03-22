Etowah Rural Fire & Rescue Department was dispatched around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday to the 100 block of county road 492 on a vehicle fire.
While responding, dispatch advised the vehicle had been involved in an accident and later burst into flames. E-4 arrives on the scene to find a four door sedan upright fully involved with fire.
The fire was quickly extinguished by personnel. The occupant of the vehicle escaped with no injuries.
Etowah Fire crews say the vehicle was a total loss.
The scene was under the command of Deputy Chief D. Ruebush.
Etowah Rural Fire and Rescue Department would like to thank Englewood Fire Department, MCSO, Etowah Towing for all of their assistance.