Etowah barn engulfed in flames following liquid propane explosions

Etowah Rural Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to 331 County Road 875 on Friday, December 23 just before 7 p.m. to the report of a barn fire.
Engine 4 arrives on the scene to find an approximately 20x30 single story barn heavily involved.
The barn had several 20lb liquid propane cylinders that were bursting upon arrival of fire units.
Fire crews quickly went to work on extinguishing and bringing the fire under control.
The barn and equipment inside were a total loss. The owner heard a loud “boom” and looked out to see the barn engulfed in flames.
The cause of the fire was undetermined after investigating.
The scene was under the command of Chief Hafley and Operations lead by Lt. Hearn.
The department thanked Englewood Fire Department, Claxton Community Emergency Services, and other local agencies who stood by for other emergencies in the area.