Thursday, at the Hamilton County School Board Meeting, ESL teachers attended to show support for Hispanic students after school board member Rhonda Thurman made comments about the growing number of Hispanic students in schools.
Thurman spoke to the Chattanoogan at the end of last month and made this statement that sparked controversy:
"We had about 8,000 Hispanic students last school year, and at last count the number was 8,671 this year. They arrive every day at schools like Howard in groups of five or more. It is mind-boggling to me the burden it puts on the schools, the teachers, and the taxpayers."
Teachers are upset by the comments and Thurman told us she stands by them and won't apologize.
"To even think of them as a burden it's very sad," said ENL teacher for East Ridge Elementary School, Jennifer Defur. "The word 'burden' is 'burden,' and in any context that is just not a word you would associate with a student."
"I didn't say they were a burden, I said the situation is a burden to the system," said Thurman.
When asked what situation exactly she meant she responded, "Well, number one it is overcrowding of some of our schools."
She said the increasing number of Hispanic students enrolling in Hamilton County Schools is a "situation" and said she didn't mean the students were a burden.
"I've talked to some teachers that have actually have left some of the schools because they said they couldn't deal with it anymore, so it's a burden to somebody," she said as a basis of what prompted her to make the comments in the first place.
The ESL and ENL teachers showing up to the Hamilton County School Board meeting felt otherwise. They were there to prove that Hispanic students are an asset to the school system.
"If 85 percent of their students are Hispanic, it's not a burden for them," Thurman said in response to the teachers. "But the ones that are having to deal with it at the high school level and the middle school level, it is a burden to them when they cannot give them an assignment and they can't read it and they don't understand it."
"I think any great teacher will give an equal amount of time to each student. They will meet them where they need to," said Defur. "You would see they are not a burden. They are a blessing."
Thurman said charter schools and rezoning could be a solution to the overcrowding of schools caused by the influx of Hispanic students, but she also mentions it would be costly.