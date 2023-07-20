Erlanger Health commemorates its past, present, and future.
"Launching a new structure that recognizes the change in health care and an attempt to ensure that Erlanger can sustain for decades to come," says Shelia C. Boyington, Chair, BOD.
Those in attendance look back over over 130 years of what Erlanger meant to the community and note how they continue to provide the highest level of medical care and service.
"It is worth noting this transition was absolutely not a forgone conclusion. A thousand things could have gone wrong, but they didn't," says Tim Kelly, Chattanooga Mayor.
"So, it is critically important to the city of Chattanooga that Erlanger not only survive but thrive."
On July first, Erlanger received final approval to transition from a public to a private non-profit hospital.
The Board Chair, Shelia Boyington, says this allows them to have more flexibility to grow and sustain their services while continuing to provide their mission as a regional safety net hospital.
"We serve as the Tri-State's only level one trauma center providing the highest level of trauma care for adults," Shelia C. Boyington says.
Current and past city, county, and state leaders attended the event. Most talk about their connection to Erlanger and its vital role in our community.
"There is a grittiness and I would argue a swagger to those who have committed themselves to this hospital that serves all corners. People who are insured to the highest level and people who come in pleading for help," says Weston Wamp, Hamilton County Mayor.
Erlanger Health says they plan to continue serving those with nowhere else to go while providing the highest level of care.
Erlanger President and CEO Jim Coleman acknowledged that Erlanger could not survive or thrive without their dedicated staff who are on the frontlines every day.