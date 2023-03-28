On March 20, Dr. Mitch Dizon, a subspecialist in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at Erlanger Women’s Health, performed the region’s first laparoscopic radiofrequency ablation surgery for uterine fibroids, providing women with a safe and effective alternative to hysterectomy, myomectomy, and uterine fibroid embolization. Approximately 540,000 hysterectomies are performed annually for non-cancerous conditions such as uterine fibroids, so this new treatment is a huge advancement for women’s healthcare.
“I am thrilled to offer this new state-of-the-art treatment for the numerous women who suffer with fibroids,” said Dr. Dizon. “Laparoscopic or robotic hysterectomies are the most common procedure I perform for fibroids, but they don’t necessarily fit into every woman’s life. This procedure offers a much faster recovery time and restores their quality of life.”
The new treatment reduces fibroid size and can significantly reduce the amount of uterine bleeding and pain that may be associated with uterine fibroids. The laparoscopic ultrasound and guidance mapping used can also locate more fibroids than MRI or transvaginal ultrasound, allowing for undetected fibroids to be treated. Additionally, the recovery time for this procedure is very quick, typically allowing for the patient to return to work within five days.
Dr. Dizon added, “Previously, women would have to travel to Nashville or Atlanta to have this procedure. I’m so excited to bring this treatment option to the women of Chattanooga and surrounding areas. It gives them more options to decide what is best for their current needs and lifestyle.”
For more information about fibroids treatment options visit Erlanger Women’s Health, visit erlanger.org/womens.