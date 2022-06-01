Erlanger is proud to recognize 20 associates in the monthly “Spotlight Award” program for their exceptional performance.
The Erlanger Employee Spotlight Award is a health system wide opportunity to identify, recognize and award employees who demonstrate exceptional performance. These employees offer unique contributions toward Erlanger’s mission of “compassionately caring for people.”
Each month, Erlanger employees nominate their peers who go above and beyond and deserve a “spotlight” for the work they do.
May 2022 Erlanger Employee Spotlight Award recipients:
- Monica Allison – RN First Assistant, Erlanger Orthopaedics, Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
- Karen Campbell – LPN, Erlanger Gastroenterology
- Allyson Cole – Public Relations and Marketing Assistant, Public Relations Department, Erlanger Health System
- Elizabeth Condrey – Paramedics, Emergency Department, Erlanger North Hospital
- Kimberly “Kim” Curry – LPN, Erlanger Cardiology
- Janie Kokoszka Daggett – Patient Service Representative Lead, Erlanger Primary Care – Ringgold
- Jennifer Evans – Paramedic, Emergency Department, Erlanger East Hospital
- Mary Farmer – Lab Manager, Medical Lab, Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
- Rachel Ford – RN, Children’s Hematology/Oncology, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger
- Tamara Hyatt – RN, Clinical Nurse Manager, Erlanger Orthopaedics, Erlanger Baroness Hospital
- McKayla Keeton – RN, Emergency Department, Erlanger East Hospital
- Elizabeth “Liz” Kelley – Physical Therapist, Erlanger Physical Therapy, Erlanger Baroness Hospital
- Donna Kilgore – Patient Care Tech, Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital
- Nikisha “Nikki” Leemore – WIC Assistant, Erlanger Community Health Center – Dodson Avenue
- Juanita Morgan – Communications Specialist, Medical Patient Access, Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
- Lillie Rucker – Certified Medical Assistant, Childhood Healthy Easting and Active Living Center (C-HEAL), Children’s Hospital at Erlanger
- Kristy Ruryk – RN, Surgical Services, Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
- Sarah Seeber – Physical Therapist Assistant, Erlanger Physical Therapy, Erlanger Baroness Hospital
- Debra Sullivan – Radiology Assistant, Erlanger Radiology, Erlanger Baroness Hospital
- Gabriele “Gabby” Vandewall – RN, Clinical Manager, Emergency Department, Erlanger East Hospital
To learn more about careers at Erlanger and to view available positions, please visit erlangercareers.org. The awards are presented monthly to representatives throughout the health system. To date, 234 associates have been recognized for their extraordinary work and contributions to the Erlanger mission since May 2021.