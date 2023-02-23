A local healthcare worker said cancer screenings have gone down at Erlanger, but is hoping to spread more awareness to raise those numbers.
“People were scared to come into the hospital, to come into doctors offices, to go out in public," said Gynecologic Oncologist Shae Connor. "Then it got to ‘Well, I haven’t done this in a couple of years, do I have to do this now?'"
When the pandemic first began back in 2020, Connor said the numbers of people doing routine cancer screenings like mammograms, colonoscopies, and pap smears went down significantly and haven't gone back up.
“The vast majority of cancers are much more treatable and curable with less toxicity to the patient if they’re discovered early," said Connor.
She said remembering to check-in with a doctor can make a big difference. For instance, finding lung cancer in early stages triples surival rate.
“Make a plan, for example, my annual mammogram I get around my birthday every year," said Connor. "That way I don’t forget it. I know ‘Oh, it’s time to schedule this.’”
She said that process should be quick and affordable.
“A lot of people don’t realize this, even though the Affordable Care Act went into effect in 2008, people don’t realize all the things included in that," said Connor. "All major insurance companies have to cover routine cancer screenings at no cost to the patient.”
Connor added the most important thing to remember is to be the biggest advocate for yourself and your health.
“You have to remember that your primary care doctor, your endocrinologist, or your cardiologist doesn’t have enough time in that 15 minute visit to address anything," said Connor. "So if you’re not sure, ask.”
For more information on Erlanger's cancer resources, you can click here.