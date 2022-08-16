An Erlanger nurse recently won one of the most prestigious awards a nurse can win while being a healthcare hero.

Erlanger's Oncology Nurse Sheri Kendall won the DAISY award for the life long relationship she built with Amber Blair and her family while Amber went through chemotherapy.

The award is national and celebrates nurses who define patient and family centered care.

In 2014, Amber Blair’s life changed forever.

She was halfway through her senior year of high school when she was diagnosed with Glioblastoma.

Blair and Sheri Kendall’s relationship started the next year when Blair started receiving chemotherapy treatment at Erlanger.

Kendall recalls Blair being terrified her first day, but that changed as time went on.

“Me and her just became really good friends. We would talk on the phone, they would call me on Sunday with any problems that they had. It was also a delight for when she would come to chemo, I would always just aggravate her and keep her cheerful because she had a really bad disease. "

That bond stood strong until 2017 when Blair was laid to rest.

Before her passing, Kendall took it upon herself to visit Blair during hospice care and even attended the funeral.

“She made me realized that I made to right decision to get into Oncology, so that I could make a difference in someone's life. Her and her family, we were all very close. It just broke my heart when we lost her."

Blair's mother Donna is the one who nominated Kendall for the DAISY award.

She couldn't let the loving care her daughter got, go unnoticed.

“I was so excited. I nominated her several months ago, so I kind of forgot about it and she called me and said 'guess what I did today.' I was like, 'did you win something?' They read every single thing that I wrote about her, so it brought back a lot of memories,” Donna Blair said.

Kendall will forever be a friend to the Blair family because of how much she made life easier for everyone.

“As she got sicker, I think Sheri really knew it close, but she never did say. She was always uplifting, she was always just so uplifting. I'll never forget her,” Donna Blair said.